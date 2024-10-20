MOORMAN, Raymond



Raymond Edward Moorman, 90, of Centerville OH passed away peacefully at Bethany Village in Centerville the morning of 14 Oct 2024. He was born on 6 October 1934 to the late Leo and Walburga Moorman. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Cletus and Earl and sisters, Angela, Alice and Martha. He is survived by his wife Marjory (nee Rowland) and 3 sons Tim, Tom, and Matt. He served his country as a pilot in the Ohio Air National Guard at Springfield Beckley Municipal retiring as a Major General. Concurrently with his time in the Air Guard he was a lifelong civil servant employed at Wright Patterson AFB . A memorial gathering will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 on 23 October from 3pm to 5pm followed by a short service. Visit www.TobiasFuneralhome.com for a complete Obituary.



