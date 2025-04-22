Moorman, Colette Elaine



Colette Elaine Moorman, age 59, passed away on April 20, 2025, after a long battle with breast cancer. Colette was born in Union City, Indiana. Her parents Connie & Gene Moorman predeceased her. She is survived by her siblings: Richard Moorman (Mindy Moorman), Cherie Moses (John Moses), Channon Houston (Barry Houston), Jon Lumpkin (Stephanie Lumpkin and children, Hadley and Madeline), and her step mother, Joan Lumpkin (father Lowell Lumpkin-deceased), her niece Cydney Moorman (James Dyer), nephew Corey Evans (Tori Ruark), great-nephews Carter Evans and Connor Evans, grandmother Clara Moorman (Gail Moorman-deceased), and her loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and her beloved dogs and cats. Colette is an alumni of the University of Dayton and U.D. Law School. She was a City of Dayton Prosecutor and Dayton Municipal Court Magistrate for over 30 years. She was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Northridge and other organizations. Colette leaves behind many caring friends that are too numerous to list. She also wished to thank her doctor and staff at the Stefanie Spielman Breast Center at OSU for the years of care and compassion in her treatment. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice 360 for the care they provided. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio, and the funeral service will start at 7:00pm. Colette had two wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, so that they can continue to care for animals in need. When you arrive for her services, please dress comfortably. To share a memory of Colette or to leave a special message for her family, please see our Guest Book below.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com