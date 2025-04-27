Moorman, Christopher J.



66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 21, 2025. Born on October 4, 1958, Christopher was a proud U.S. Army and National Guard veteran and a devoted school bus driver for Fairborn City Schools.



Christopher lived a life of service - to his country, his community, and his family. He served proudly in the military, later dedicating his career to safely transporting students each day. But his greatest calling was being a father, always offering his unconditional love, encouragement, and support. Whether on the road, at home, or in spirit, Christopher's life was a steady example of what it meant to serve others with a full heart. Christopher was known for his kind heart, unwavering support, and gentle spirit, touching the lives of all who knew him. Though his journey on earth has ended, his legacy of love, service, and strength will live on. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Christopher's life on Thursday, May 1, 2025, from 47 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 2, at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery.



