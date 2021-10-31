MOOREHEAD, Edith M.



Edith M. Moorehead, passed away on October 24, 2021, at the age of 89. A memorial visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 1PM until time of service at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CBA Foundation, Christian Village of Mason in her honor. To see full obituary please visit hodappfuneralhome.com.

