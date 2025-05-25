Moore, Travis Martin



MOORE, Travis age 41, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Victory Ridge Hospice of The VA Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. He was born April 23, 1984 in Dayton. A son of Debra (Hade) & Steven Moore of Dayton. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Jillian & Shawn Kovacs of Vandalia, niece and nephew Amelia & Keir; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Travis was a 2003 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School. Upon graduation Travis entered the United States Marines Corps and served with honor for 4 ½ years. He served 2 deployments to Iraq and was engaged in the First Battle of Fallujah in April 2004. His third and last deployment was aboard the USS Shreveport where for 7 months at sea and several ports of call enjoyed experiencing the world and all of its wonders. Family and friends may call at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415 on Tuesday May 27, 2025 from 3-5PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Committal ceremony and military honors will take place Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third ST. Dayton, OH 45428. Memorial Contributions may be made to The VA Medical Center Hospice or The Dayton VA Fisher House Fisherhouse.org. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com