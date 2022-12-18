MOORE, Shirley



Age 87, of Tipp City, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Shirley was born in Richmond, KY, on January 2, 1935, to the late Clayton and Maddie Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Cotton; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters. Shirley is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shirley L. Moore; children, James (Polly) Moore, Cathy Johnson and Michael (Laura) Moore; step-son, Philip (Sarah) Slade; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Jay Masters and Maxine Bryant; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am with Pastor Rachel Kuhn. Shirley will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit



