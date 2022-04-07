MOORE, Ronald

MOORE, Jr., Ronald Alvin "Red Moore"



52 of Hamilton, Ohio, went home to be with the lord on March 30, 2022. Red was a man of many traits and had many accomplishments; he worked as a machine operator, maintenance repair welder and



mechanic for companies like Magna, P&C Metal Polishing and Edwards Automotive. He was also self-employed and owned his own business " Red's Rods and Paints". In his free time he enjoyed DJ-ing at Rockin Rick's Car Show in Hamilton, Ohio and spending time with his family and friends. He touched so many lives and helped many people he will be deeply missed by anyone who knew him.



Red is survived by his life-long partner, Kendra Lynch; his children Samantha Moore and Savannah Sizemore; his brother Rodney Moore, Ricky Reed, Butchie Moore and Randy Moore; his grandchildren Skye, Ocean, Ellis and Willow; his nieces Amanda Moore and Lauren Sizemore; his cousins Keith Still (Kimbery Coyle), Angel Senters, Brenda Ross and Tulie



Hatfield and many other nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his father Ronald Alvin Moore Sr. and Ruby Moore Stewart.



A visitation is scheduled at 10:00 am and a funeral service to follow starting at 12 pm on Friday April 8, 2022, at the Hamilton Christian Center located at 1940 Millville Avenue Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Funeral Arrangements by Brown-Dawson-Flick.

