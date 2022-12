MOORE, Richard Allen



Richard Allen Moore, 76, went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2022. Beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather and proud Navy Veteran. He is survived by his sister Barbara Mason; son Shawn Moore; daughter Christie (Gary) Ishman; 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Kimberly Kay Moore. Memorial will be determined by family at a later date.