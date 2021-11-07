springfield-news-sun logo
MOORE, Phyllis

MOORE, Phyllis

Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at United House of God, 1430 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Elder Calloway officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

