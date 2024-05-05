Moore, Lynn

Moore (McGuire), Lynn Denise "Dennie"



Lynn Denise Moore (McGuire), age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2024. She leaves to cherish her devoted daughter, Juan Blanks. Services to be announced. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



