Moore, Karen P.



age 74, of Springboro, formerly of Marina, CA, passed away Monday, July 7, 2025. Karen was born in 1951 to the late Olan and Helen (Horan) Moore. She graduated from Centerville High School and attended Kent State, graduating in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in nursing and completed the Army ROTC training. After graduation she worked as a nurse in the Cleveland area until enlisting in the Army where she was stationed at Fort Ord California. After discharge from the Army Karen worked at Natividad Hospital and then Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula until she retired. She served as an Army Reserve psychiatric nurse in Saudia Arabia during Desert Storm. Karen loved to travel, especially to the Mediterranean. She was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping, and owned an impressive collection of Belleek, a type of Irish China pottery. Karen was a strong woman with a kind soul and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her uncle, Jack Horan, and her aunt, Jean Horan. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Brian Moore. Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Enclave of Springboro and DayCity Hospice, especially Lisa, for their exceptional care of Karen. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



