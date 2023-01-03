MOORE, Joan



79, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on December 28, 2022. Service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 W. Second Street, Xenia, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10:00 am with family present at 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12 noon with Pastor Garfield Parker Officiating. Interment will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

