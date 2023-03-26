Moore, Sr., Clark R.



Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1945 in Hamilton, the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Wysong) Moore. Clark married his wife of over 58 years, Constance (Hanes) Moore on September 5, 1964 in New Miami. He was a Maintenance Worker at Armco/AK Steel for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Clark is survived by his wife, Constance; sons, Clark (Paula) Moore, Jr. and Jeffrey (Kim) Moore; grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, and Jake; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Jensen, and Madisyn; sisters-in-law, Karen, Patty, and Lorene Moore, Susan Hanes, and Nikki Whitaker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph, Gail, Darrel, Mark, Keith, and Beverly Moore; and brothers-in-law, Randall, Timothy, and Jamie Hanes. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

