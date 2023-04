Moore, Bishop Alice



Moore, Bishop Alice of Dayton Ohio passed away April 2, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Pleasant Green MBC (5301 Olive Road, Trotwood Oh 45426). Visitation begins at 11:00am with service followed at 12:00pm. Interment will be Tuesday, April 11 at Dayton National Cemetery at 1:00pm. www.lusain.com