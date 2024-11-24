Moon, Thomas Willard



Thomas Willard Moon, 80, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024, after a brief illness. He was born on December 29,1943, in Middletown, Ohio. Tom graduated from Middletown High School and retired from General Motors. In 2011, he lost his wife of 48 years Georgia Moon.



He Is survived by his only child, Erica Ann Moon- Burnett, a son in law Thomas E. Burnett and only grandchild Matthew T. Burnett. He is also survived by two nephews and several great grand nephews and nieces. As well as his second wife Carol Moon and her family.



He was preceded In death by his parents, Lillian and Irvin Moon, and three sisters Judith Spencer, Eleanor Leavelle and Victoria Smithson.



