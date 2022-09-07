MOLTER, Ellen J.



91, of Springfield, passed away August 31, 2022, in Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born September 21, 1930, in Winterpark, FL, the daughter of Sally (Castille) McIntyre. Ellen was an OB nurse for 36 years spending most of that time at McGruder Hospital in Port Clinton, Ohio. She also taught Lamaze classes for several years and was a volunteer nurse for the community Red Cross blood drives. Her favorite hobby was reading and doing crossword puzzles. She attended St. Bernard Catholic Church for the last few years. Survivors include two children and spouses, Deborah (Dave) Brugger, Springfield and Bill (Candy) Molter, Houston, TX; four grandchildren, Matthew (Rose) Molter, Melissa (Jeff) Marshall, Justin Brugger and Sean (Jessica) Brugger; six great-grandchildren, Mason, Maverick, Owen, Audrey, Beckett and Calvin; a brother-in-law, RJ (Carolyn) Molter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, her husband Leo, in 1992, and five sisters and one brother. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A visitation will be held two hours prior from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial of ashes will be in Bradner Cemetery, Bradner, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank.

