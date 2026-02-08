Molly Campbell

Campbell (Yankovich), Molly M.



CAMPBELL, Molly M., 99, of Dayton, Ohio, died on Feb. 2, 2026, in nursing care at Bethany Village. Born on April 26, 1926, she was many years retired from her job in the development office at the University of Dayton. The daughter of Croatian immigrants, Anthony and Rose Yankovich, she was recognized in 2019 as the longest continuous subscriber to the Dayton Daily News, which Molly started reading with her sisters Mary and Ann as early as 1932 to help improve their English.



Molly and her husband Dick raised five children in Dayton and in Mad River Township (now Riverside), the oldest three named Tom, Dick and Harry (Dick, the first born, named for his father; Harry, the second, for his grandfather; and Tom, the third, for a laugh). The family attended St. Helen Church where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society and the Dayton Deanery. She was also active for years in the Dayton-area Yugoslav Club, which later became the South Slavic Club of Dayton. She made sure her children were exposed to diversity through student exchange and hosting programs. In the 1960s, she fought for open housing on Dayton's eastside.



Molly could protest, and she could cook. But she was best known for her baking, especially her cinnamon bread, which she often gave as gifts. And every Christmas – hundreds of buckeyes and snickerdoodles. Her chocolate fudge was ungodly good.



She did tons of volunteering in her lifetime. For years, she ran the cotton candy booth at the St. Helen's Festival. While her children attended Carroll High School, she worked in the cafeteria. After retirement, she volunteered at The Castle's Mental Health Recovery program in Centerville.







After graduating from Wilbur Wright High School, where Molly was editor of the newspaper her senior year, she pursued her interest in photography and learned the art of negative retouching. While raising her children, she worked at home for multiple portrait studios, transforming the complexions of thousands of Dayton-area high school graduating seniors, including her own sons and daughter.



Children raised and in her mid-40s, Molly got a driver's license and went to work as a traveling sales representative for Tru Foto Industries, calling on dozens of photo kiosks and drugstores in the tri-state area. Later, she became a development officer at UD. That position required a college degree but she parlayed her vast experience volunteering and raising five kids into a resume that got her the job. She raised millions of dollars for UD.



In her mid 80s, after her husband died in 2012, Molly, accompanied by sons and nieces, made two trips to Croatia, where relatives marveled that she spoke Croatian without an accent. Earlier in the mid-1990s, after a chance encounter in a Dayton drugstore where she overheard Serbo-Croatian being spoken, Molly befriended a number of families who had fled their native country during the Bosnian wars, after the breakup of Yugoslavia. She helped them navigate their transition to the U.S.



Molly was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Richard E. Campbell, sisters Mary (Yankovich) Fischer and Ann (Yankovich) Hurley, and daughter-in-law Sheri Hoem. She is survived by her sons Richard (Dianna), Harry (Nancy), Tom (Annie), Chris, and daughter Mary Sue (Peter Hayes); grandchildren Chris, Caitlin, Robin and Martin; four great-grandchildren, Reese, Gus, Sloane and Gavin; four step-grandchildren Storn, Cody, Alison and Zoë; three step-great-grandchildren Jade, Orion and Rune, and a multitude of nieces and nephews on the Campbell side plus the 13 Fischer kids, thanks to her sister Mary. Her niece and goddaughter, Patti Gillespie, was with her when she died. Like her husband Dick, Molly donated her body to the Wright State anatomical gift program.



Still playing Scrabble, watching American Movie Classics, and reading the Dayton Daily News until just a few weeks before her death, Molly Campbell was a force of nature, right to the end.



The family welcomes donations to The Castle, 133 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459 (friendsatthecastle.com).



