MOBLEY,



Linda Marie Fugett



Linda Marie Fugett Mobley of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. Linda formerly lived in Huber Heights, Ohio, before moving to Tennessee with her husband, David.



Linda was born on August 12, 1948, to Clay Wade and Julia Rae (Shaver) Fugett in Springfield, Ohio.



Linda's love for caring for others led her to work 15 years in the health care industry area of assisted living in the Dayton, Ohio, area.



While Linda could rarely pass up an antique shop and had a deep interest in genealogy, her greatest love was for her family. Linda and her husband, David, were married for over 33 years. Her two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica, were her life's greatest blessing along with six grandchildren.



Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Julia Fugett, her daughter Jennifer (Turpin) Wynkoop, a sister Billy Joyce (Fugett) Wood, and a brother Larry Wade Fugett.



She is survived by her husband David Mobley, daughter Jessica Turpin Dyer (Bradley), granddaughters Juliana and Landry Dyer, son-in-law Jason Wynkoop, granddaughters Lacey, Brittney, and Elaina Wynkoop, and grandson Michael Wynkoop.



At this time a Celebration of life is scheduled for May 2023.



In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to Sacred Ground Hospice Care, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918.



All donations are to be made directly to Sacred Grounds in memory of Linda Mobley.

