MOBLEY, Anthony W.
Anthony W. Mobley, age 60, of Franklin, OH, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence. Anthony was born in Middletown, OH, on February 11, 1961, to Norman Ray and
Sharon Kay (Hastings) Mobley.
He was a supervisor with Legacy Finishing for 12 years.
Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kay Mobley. He is survived by his son, T.J. Mobley; his grandchildren, Blake Mobley and Zach Mobley; his father, Norman Ray Mobley; his sisters, Tonya Duncil and Tracy Gibbs.
Visitation will be Friday, May 14, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Funeral Home Information
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH
45005
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral