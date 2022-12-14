springfield-news-sun logo
MIZE, Mary

MIZE, Mary Ann

Age 80 of Fairfield, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born May 1, 1942, the daughter of the late James and Anne Wilkens (Commer). On May 20, 1967, she married Furmon Milton Mize. He preceded her in death in 2020. Mary is survived by her children, Michael Mize, James (Tina) Mize and Kathleen (Chip) Gettle; brother Gregory (Pam) Wilkens; grandchildren Vivian Gettle and John and Jessica Magee; great-grandchildren Kevyn, Katerina, Konnor and Austin; also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:30AM – 12:30PM at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to immediately follow with a committal service at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting


www.avancefuneralhome.com


