Mize, James

MIZE, SR., JAMES LeROY "JIM"



MIZE, SR., James LeRoy "Jim", age 85, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Majestic Care of Middletown where he was a patient for five months. He was born December 19, 1937 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed as an Autoclave Operator at Aeronca retiring in 1997 after 40 years of service. He enjoyed playing card games and BINGO and going to the former Lebanon Race Track. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ulma and Gertrude (Pergram) Mize; his first wife, Lou Culbertson Mize; one son, Jesse, two sisters, Sharon and Phyllis, and his companion, Connie Shockey. He is survived by three children, Teresa (Jerry) Bush, James L. Mize, Jr., and Janine (Darrell); twelve grandchildren; and many great grandchildren; one brother, Randall (Cindy) Mize; Janice White the mother of James and Janine; and many extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor David Zornes officiating at Woodside Cemetery, Section 21, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



