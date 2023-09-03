Mitchell, Hope Claire



Hope Claire Mitchell, age 94, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 after a brief stay at Hillspring Skilled Nursing Facility. Hope was the wife of Donald; mother of Jeffrey, Jennifer, John and Jay; grandmother of Bill, Kris, Erin, Adam, Sara, Matt, Josh, Evan, Elizabeth, Zach, Jacob (Alissa) and Noah (Natalie); great grandmother of Caleb, Collin, Billy, McKenna, Raegan, Jon, Hawthorne, Lilliana, Ryder and Connor; and special friend of Pam, Theresa, Deborah, Anne, Becky and Dan. Hope was a member of Holy Family Parish and enjoyed singing in the choir. Everyone in the family hoped to be the winner of one of her fresh baked pies at the annual Mitchell family 4th of July celebration. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com