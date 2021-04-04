MITCHELL, Bettie

MITCHELL (Phillips),



Bettie Ann



Age 82 passed peacefully Sunday March 28, 2021, at



Hospice of Dayton due to complications of diabetes and



kidney failure. Bettie was born in Estill County, KY, May 17, 1938, to the late Frank and



Rosa (Price) Phillips. She was



preceded in death by her



husband Bobby Mitchell; all 10 of her siblings, Louise, Homer,



Helen, Earnest, Bill, Edith,



Thelma, Paul, Ben, Curly and granddaughter Charleigh. Bettie is survived by her daughter Brenda (Terry); sons Brian aka



Charlie (Leah), Bo (Kara); grandchildren Valarie, Jonathan (Jen), Jake (Heather), Emmy (Abram), Mitchell (Elle), Madison and great-grandchildren, Emma, Rori, Jerrod, and Aerabella.



Bettie was loved by many and her larger than life personality left an impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching sports on TV, especially NCAA Basketball and having coffee with friends. Bettie's wish was to be cremated. There will be a memorial to celebrate her life



Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 12:00 to 4:00 at VFW Post 657 located at 637 Spinning Rd., Dayton, OH 45431. In lieu of



flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324



Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

