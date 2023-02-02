MISSIG, Sonja M.



Age 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Oakwood Village. Sonja was born on November 4, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of George and Eileen (Bardon) Missig. She worked as a secretary at Mercy Medical Center for 37 years, retiring in 1992. She was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, Catholic Ladies of Columbia #201, St. Vincent De Paul and Elderly United. She is survived by several cousins, including Nanette Zonker, Carol Ann Jacobson and Ty Bardon, and several dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mass of Christian Burial will held at 11:00 am on Saturday in St. Raphael Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held in the church on hour prior from 10 to 11am. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

