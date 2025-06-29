Mione, Frank

Mione, Frank George

born November 21, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away on June 20, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and joy. A proud Otterbein University graduate, Frank was an accomplished athlete, Army veteran, teacher, and had a distinguished 34-year career at NCR. He was passionate about sports, flying, travel, animals, and time spent with family. A faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and active in Rotary and many community groups, Frank was known for his generous spirit, sense of humor, and zest for life-especially food. Frank's life will be celebrated on July 19th, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. and a service at 11:30 a.m. at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Columbus or a charity of your choice. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com.

