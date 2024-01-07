Minor Sr., Richard Joseph



Minor Sr., Richard Joseph "RJ," age 89, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 11, 1934, the son of the late Daniel Minor Sr. and Lorraine Minor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Loraine Minor; brothers Daniel, Jr., Milton, and John "Jack" Minor.



Richard is survived by his three children: Linda Heigel (Kevin,) Richard Minor, Jr., and Mary Emanuel. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Emily Heigel (Michael Kennedy), Brian Heigel, and Julie Heigel; Richard Minor III, Daniel Minor, Jenna Minor, Mathew Minor, and Anna Theresa Minor; Nickolas Ray and Amanda Ray; and three great-grandsons: Rory Kennedy, Connor Ray, and Steven Ray. One brother, Michael Minor, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. Additionally, RJ is survived by his former wife and best friend, Martina Clemens.



RJ was well known for his quick wit and many stories, and the glint in his eyes and his lop-sided grin always indicated another embellished tale was coming. Please share some of those stories with us as we celebrate his life on January 12, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, 10000 Yankee St., Centerville, Ohio 45458. Because RJ was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, earning the Purple Heart during the Korean War, military honors will take place at 6:00 p.m. Semper Fi RJ.



