MINOR, Alana

MINOR (Musselman), Alana Mae



Alana Mae Musselman Minor, age 73, of Middletown, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at her residence. Alana was born August 10, 1947, in Middletown, Ohio, to parents, Carl Robert and Marjorie Alice Bare Musselman.



She was a homemaker, mom, grandma and great-grandmother. She babysat for many years and later worked several years for Jack Keir Publishing after her sons were out of school. She was a long time member of the Abundant Life Tabernacle in Germantown. She loved working outdoors in her yard. She was always known for having the best looking yard in the neighborhood. She



also enjoyed sending cards to all her many friends and family on their birthdays and special occasions she picked each card out special.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger Lee Minor; two sons, Mike (Breanne) Minor and Steve (Michele) Minor; six grandchildren, Shelby (Gene) Skinner, Jordan (Breanna)



Minor, Rachel (Bobbie) Burkhardsmeier, Ryan Minor, Allie



Minor, and Ashley Minor; one great-granddaughter, born on her birthday, Everly Skinner, and one aunt, Mildred Bare. She also had several close friends, Dorothy Baird, Sherry Corbin, June Mann, Janice Profitt, Linda Patrick, Josephine Gibbs,



Janice Hurst, Charlene Pergram, Sherry Wilch, Evelyn Combs, Lucille Bates, Shelley Peace, and Mark and Heidi Lawson; all were all very dear to her heart; also her very special friend, Jeannie Minor. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Betty Musselman, her father and mother-in-law, Edgar and Ella Minor, and special friends Marge Gallagher and Rhea Howard.



Visitation will be at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue on Wednesday, July 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday,



July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Setser officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



