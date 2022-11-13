MINNIELLI, Pauline Y.



May 4, 1933 - Nov. 9, 2022



Pauline Yvonne (Briscoe) Minnielli was born May 4, 1933, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Campbell Briscoe and Callie (Oaks) Estes. Pauline passed away peacefully at Westover Retirement Community on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, dedicated mother /grandmother and loyal friend. One always knew where they stood with Pauline because she never hesitated to say exactly what was on her mind. She attended Hamilton schools and married the love of her life, William A. Minnielli, who preceded her in death. Pauline is survived by her four children, Sam Minnielli, Bill Minnielli (Gudrun), Debbie Cisle (Murph) and Tami Lugo; grandchildren, Brett Minnielli, Mitch Minnielli (Lauren), Donnie Cisle, Christine Poulson (Bill), Victoria Lugo and Luna Lugo; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Megan, and Nate Minnielli, Marna Minnielli, Tanner Johnston, Ana Lugo; couple of great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Wright; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends, especially, her Westover family. She will be together again with her brother, Galen Briscoe (Ruby) and sister, Mabel McWhorter (Ralph). Visitation will be at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, OH, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment in Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Arrangements by Colligan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Badin High School, Attn: Brian Pendergest, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 memo-Athlectic Complex, Community First, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, OH 45011 memo-Westover Unrestricted or charity of donor's choice. Online condolences to



www.colliganfuneralhome.com