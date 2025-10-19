Minnie Krannawitter

Krannawitter, Minnie Lou



age 93, former Hays, KS, resident, died Monday, October 13, 2025, at Otterbein-Springboro Senior Life in Centerville, OH. She was born January 6, 1932, in Selden, KS, to Oliver A. and Elsie I. (Bosworth) Shrader. She married Wilfred W. Krannawitter in Hoxie, KS, on October 28, 1950. He died in 1970. Minnie grew up during the Great Depression and learned the importance of hard work and frugality. She and her husband Wilfred farmed near Hoxie for several years. When he became seriously ill and could no longer farm, she had to take care of him and raise her sons by herself; they later moved to Hays. After Wilfred's death, she worked as a ward clerk at St. Anthony Hospital, as an assembler at the Travenol factory, as a cook at Thomas More Prep high school, as a nurse assistant at the Good Samaritan Society nursing home, and later at Hays Medical Center, where she obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant training and license. Minnie will be remembered as a kindhearted, generous, and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her two sons Michael J. Krannawitter (Maria Sarratud) of Kettering, OH, and Jon W. Krannawitter (Kathleen Mar) of Garden City, KS, as well as three grandchildren: Angela M. Krannawitter (Joshua Weinstein) of Kettering, Josue E. Krannawitter (Addison Heptig) of Wichita, KS, and Amy L. Krannawitter (Jaron Zamarripa) of Garden City. Minnie is also survived by seven great-grandchildren: David A. Weinstein, Elizabeth M. Weinstein, Marcus G. Krannawitter, William J. Krannawitter, Zaylyn N. Krannawitter, Geddy Zamarripa, and Benmont Zamarripa. Also left to mourn her passing are her sister Margaret Tripp, sister-in-law Marie Bjorklund Shrader (widow of James Shrader), and many nieces and nephews. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson David J. Krannawitter, and her siblings Al Shrader (Barbara Stegman), Frances Pryor (William), Katherine McKinzie (Vergil), James Shrader, and Mabel Wells (Wayne). She was also predeceased by all of Wilfred's siblings and their spouses. Graveside services and inurnment will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, KS. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



