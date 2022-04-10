MINER, Joseph W.



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eileen; brother, John; and sisters, Sheila and Cookie. He is survived by his daughter, Heather (David) Merz; grandsons, Zach and Kyle Merz; sister, Mary Sue (Joseph) Palmer; brothers-in-law George Moore and Tom Patterson; and numerous other relatives and close friends. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:00 am. Father



Ambrose officiating. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



