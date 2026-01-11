Milton Elliott

Elliott, Milton



Age 85, of Brookville, passed away on December 9, 2025, while in the care of Hospice of Dayton after a long battle of various ailments. Milton was born June 22, 1940, in Union City, Indiana to parents Melvin and Georgia (Armstrong) Elliott. He graduated from Phillipsburg High School in 1958. He married the love of his life, Anna (Woolery) in 1959. He had many successful businesses in his life, including the cycle shop on Westbrook, M&E Mold in Florida and Elliott Mfg. Co. in Brookville. He enjoyed his trucks, Harleys, and spending time at his house on Lake Cumberland. He had a passion for playing the drums and was known for hosting Halloween and rock n' roll music parties playing with his band in the party room. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Anna (Woolery); sons, Milton (Sandy) Elliott, Carl Elliott and Bruce Elliott; daughter, Julie Mehall; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Asher, Devin (Rachel) Elliott, Mark (Lauren) Mehall, Madison (Brett) Rowley and Carl (Brittany) Elliott; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Olivia, Dylan, Carl, August, Jackson, Paisley and Miles; brother, Melvin (Sondra) Elliott. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Georgia, and sister Melva Fennell, niece Michele Elliott, and many other much-loved brother and sister in laws and family members. Funeral services for Milton were held on Dec. 16. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



