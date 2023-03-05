MILLS, William Franklin



WILLIAM FRANKLIN MILLS, age 87, of Springfield, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Friday, February 24, 2023, at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab, Jamestown, Ohio. He was born February 10, 1936, in Xenia, Ohio, Greene County, the son of Edgar (Bus) and Ruth (Beason) Mills. Bill graduated from Xenia High School in 1954. Bill and Sandra met as 4-H camp counselors, prearranged by the man upstairs, in 1954. They married in 1957. Bill was a dairy farmer and showed Jersey Cows in Greene County until the family moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1964 where he continued farming. Bill worked at International Harvester for 5 years and worked for Dayton Door Sales 20 years before starting his own Mill-Run Home Improvements business which he proudly ran for 20 years. Bill was active in Amway, Faith Community United Methodist Church and Moorefield Methodist Church. Bill was also known as Skipper, Gordon, and Silly Papaw. He was a very busy, friendly, outgoing, honest man who loved a good story or prank. He loved fishing and the one that got away. He loved traveling with friends and family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, relative and friend. He took pride in making beautiful handmade furniture pieces for those he loved. He loved his family, his grandchildren and great grandchildren captured his heart. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Bus and Ruth Mills. Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra (Burris) Mills; daughter, Barbara (Philip) Spahr of Jamestown, and son, Todd (Alisha) Mills of Houston, TX; grandchildren Matt (Melissa) Spahr of Oregonia, Justin Spahr of Grand Junction, CO, Evan (Krissy) Spahr of Grand Junction, CO, Levi Mills and Maryella Mills of Houston, TX; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Brooklyn, Abigail, Noah and Mia and lifelong best friend, Dale Long. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Greenlawn Village Condominium Party Barn, 3330 Party Lane, Springfield, Ohio 45504 on Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 1-4 P.M. A celebration of Bill's life will begin at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Jamestown Place Staff RE: Bill Mills, 4960 Old US Route 35 East, Jamestown, Ohio 45335 in thanks for the excellent care he was given during his stay. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue,com.



