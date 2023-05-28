Mills, Thomas O.



Age 80, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord May 22, 2023. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00PM where Navy Military Honors will also be rendered. Thomas will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton or Valemee F.I.T. Fund in memory of Thomas. For the full obituary and to share condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com

