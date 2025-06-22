Mills, Linda

Mills (Polk), Linda Sue



Linda Sue Mills, 84, passed away on June 5, 2025, after a 3-month illness. Linda was born on May 27, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio. Linda is preceded in death by her brother Stephen Polk and her parents Asa and Doris Polk. Linda is survived by her beloved family; son Stephen Mills (Lisa), daughter Stacy Sochocki (Ronald); grandchildren Michael Mills (Amber), Christopher Mills (Courtney), Carlee Mills, and Benjamin Sochocki; great-grandchildren, Rosealyn, Lucas, Kayla, Sophie, Amelia, Eli, and Waylon. While she will be dearly missed, Linda lived a long happy life surrounded by her loving family and rich friendships. Linda worked for many years as an administrative professional for Price Brothers Company in Dayton, Ohio. She was a valued and hard-working employee and found some great life-long friends through her work. Linda was an avid crafter and loved making handmade cards. She was often found sitting at her kitchen table crafting cards to send to friends and family. A visitation will be held on Friday June 27, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432, with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held afterwards at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice.



