MILLION, Jeannette, age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born May 17, 1936 in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was a Founding Member of Madison Life Squad since 1977, and owned and operated Million's Boarding Stables since 1972. Jeannette was a member of Buckeye Baptist Church. As a wife, mother and homemaker, her family was first in her life. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening at her home. She also loved traveling, going to Mexico yearly, going to Europe and driving their camper to several places in the Midwest and to Las Vegas. She was the last of her siblings. Preceding her in death were her parents, Harvey and Icy L. (Pettit) Middleton; her husband, Garland Million on March 6, 2021; one son, James Million; one brother, Acy Earl Middleton; and five sisters, Pauline Staggs, Lorene Franklin, Irene Lotz, Mary Belle Claar and Arzetta Johnson. She is survived by three children, John (Marcy) Million, Jerry (Jody) Million and Jeff (Lisa) Million; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Drive, Middletown, Ohio 45044, followed by services at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor David Schenck officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Dr., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

