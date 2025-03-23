Milligan, Rodger Dale



"RODGER DODGER"



Rodger Dale Milligan, beloved father, cherished grandfather, the best corny joke teller, and servant of Christ, passed away peacefully at the young age of 74 in Ft. Thomas KY on March 19, 2025. Services to be held at Mueller Funeral Home, Mason OH, on Wednesday, March 26th with calling hours from 3pm  5pm, followed by a Memorial Celebration Service, 5pm-6pm. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the Gideon's International https://www.gideons.org/.



https://www.muellerfunerals.com/



