Millie Reynolds

Reynolds (Hazelwood), Millie Ann



Millie was born on June 23, 1937 in Henderson, Kentucky to Melrose and Lucile (Jennings) Hazelwood. Millie passed away on January 24, 2026. Millie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Millie moved to Dayton when she was 18 and took a position at Wright Pat. She then went to work at the University of Dayton. She later worked for NDM as an executive secretary from which she retired. Millie was an avid golfer, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, playing Mahjong, bridge and euchre. Millie also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family. Millie was a cherished member of our family who will be dearly missed. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her soul mate of 59 years Robert (Bob) Reynolds, two brothers Hilton and Meredith Hazelwood, and a sister Pansy (Tootsie) Shorland. Millie is survived by her children Cindy (Matt) Deppen, Pat (Polly) Reynolds, Kelly (Chris) LaDue, Tracy Hammond and her fiancé Mark Bishop. She is survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Millie is also survived by a sister Janice Perry, a brother and sister-in-law Ken and Dianne Hazelwood, and a sister-in-law Kathryn Hazelwood. Millie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering from 3:00-5:00pm on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Mass of Christian Burial for Millie will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 2, 2026 at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville where Millie was a devoted member. She will then be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be may to Hospice of Dayton.



