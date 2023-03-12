Millett, Ronald L. "Ron"



Ronald L. "Ron" Millett, age 69, of Moraine, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born July 26, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio, and was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Class of 1971. Ron retired from Miami Paper Co. after more than 20 years of service, and also worked at the Kohl's Distribution Center for a number of years. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Shirley (Johnson) Millett, his father Frank Millett and his brother Tommy Millett. He is survived by his son Jason Millett; two grandsons William and Nathan Millett; his mother Rosemary Millett and his brother Dr. Mike Millett. Ron was an avid Hamm Radio Operator, handle N8GCY. He loved to ride his motorcycle all year long. Ron was very active and enjoyed kayaking, canoeing and running in 5Ks, half marathons and marathons. He was known for his sense of humor; and was well loved and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 11:00am until time of service at 1:00pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Ron will be laid to rest with his wife Shirley at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

