MILLER, William K "Willie"



WILLIAM K. "WILLIE" MILLER, age 69, of Springfield, passed away on December 1, 2023, following a sudden illness. He was born in Springfield on December 9, 1953, the son of William E. and Gladys B. (Gould) Miller. Willie enjoyed making his way around town to various social clubs he was a member of to sign up and spend time with his friends. He worked at many bait & tackle shops in Springfield. Willie is survived by his brother, Larry B. Miller; nieces, Tina Brown and Kristi Fisher, along with a nephew, Bruce Miller. He is also survived by a special friend, Sam. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis E. Miller, and Edward Earl Miller, as well as a nephew, Edward Earl Miller II. A celebration of Willie's life will be held at the VFW Post 3660 on Columbus Ave. at a date to be announced in early 2024. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the Miller Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com