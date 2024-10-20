Miller, Sheryl Katherine "Sherry"



Sheryl "Sherry" Katherine Miller, age 76, of Saginaw, Michigan (a long time Dayton Ohio resident) passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2024, at MyMichigan Health Center in Saginaw. She was born December 22, 1947, to Myrth and Mary (Mazzo) Crouse, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Sherry worked as a teacher for 35 years, first in the public school system in Clermont County Ohio and then at Dayton (Ohio) Christian Schools. During her career, she mentored many young teachers, which she greatly enjoyed. In her spare time, she loved tandem biking with her husband, and she was an avid reader. Ever loving and supportive, Sherry was the biggest fan of her children's sporting events. That same love and support was also evident as a grandmother to her ten wonderful grandchildren. Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, Earl Miller; loving children, Matthew (Kim) Miller and Kristen (Kenley) Perry; beloved grandchildren, Hope Perry, Faith Miller, Brant Perry, Lily Miller, Eve Miller, Ella Miller, Griffin Perry, Tate Perry, Emmerson Perry, and Elliott Perry; nieces, Jill, Karan, and Dana. She was preceded in death by her brother, Craig (Marian and Vivian) Crouse, and her parents. A private burial will take place on Friday, October 18, 2024, at Owen Cemetery, Thomas Township, Michigan. A memorial service is being planned later for Dayton Ohio. For information, please contact Fischer Family Funeral Services in Saginaw at (989) 755-8277. To express your condolences, please visit www.fischerfamilyfuneral.com.



