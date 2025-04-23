Miller, Ronald C.



Ronald Carl Miller, born December 7, 1937, of Riverton, NJ, completed his earthly journey on April 19, 2025. Ron was a cherished father, partner, brother, husband, son, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and colleague. He was born in Dayton, OH, son of the late Marcella and Carl Miller.



Ron is survived by partner Judith Van Noy, daughters Corinne Miller (and late Stephen Emery), Susan (Glenn) Everdyke, sister Joanne Ford, former wife Julia Kiefer, grandchildren Will, Rhonda (Kristen) & great-granddaughter Grace, Julianna (Karine), nieces, nephews, cousins, and Judy's family Ed (Maria), Karen (Fran), Michelle and their families, and finally his furry friends.



Ron graduated from University of Cincinnati in 1961, with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1963. His "official" career started at Ohio Scroll, followed by Purcell and Stebbins Engineering & Sales, and included numerous companies he built, ending with IPEC, manufacturer of the Rotormill.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to:



American Diabetes Foundation



Attn: Service Center



PO. Box 7023



Merrifield, VA 22116-7023



https://www.diabetes.org



Animal Shelter/Adoption Center



Of your choice.



Funeral arrangements will be by the Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 Rte. 130N, Cinnaminson, NJ, www.givnish.com. Visitation will be 10-11 am and service will be 11 am  12 pm on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The service will be livestreamed: https://www.viewlogies.net/givnish/2mxiKafsB?pin=997216



