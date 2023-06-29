Miller, Roger Henry



Roger Henry Miller died June 17, 2023 at Hospice facility. He was born June 27,1950. He was a devoted and zealous member of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was a lifelong member of Northridge congregation Dayton, Ohio all but 14 years when he was instrumental in helping establish the ASL sign language congregation Dayton, Ohio. He was a zealous, jovial man who loved to teach people about the Bible and God, which was a joy to him and students. His memorial is July 1, 2023, 200pm, Northridge Jehovah's Witness congregation, Dayton Ohio 1161 Bartley Road.



