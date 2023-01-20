MILLER, Mildred N.



"Millie"



95, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Jacksonburg, Ohio, on August 6th, 1927, to parents Charles and Mabel (Smith) Fall. Millie grew up on the Fall farm in Jacksonburg, and was the 8th child of 11 children. She was a 1945 graduate of Wayne Township School. She married the love of her life, Lloyd D. Miller, on September 22nd, 1946. They were married 38 years before he preceded her in death on December 31st, 1984. Before her children were born, she worked for Armco Steel Corp in the Treasury Dept. for 5 ½ years. Millie was president of the Lloyd Miller Realty Co since her husband's passing in 1984. She was very active in her community holding several positions for organizations such as, The Women's Center Board, Middletown Business & Professional Women's Club, La Sertoma Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, and a Middletown Bowling League. To say she stayed active was an understatement. She was always on the go, from volunteering at several organizations, square dancing, bowling, cooking, and spending time with her beloved family. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Denise (Bill) Dennison; sisters, Arlene Morrison and Shirley Hall; daughter-in-law, Betty Miller; six grandchildren, Amber (Kris) Gray, Sarah (Josh) Williams, April (Jay) Helmes, Jennifer Miller, Rachael Hunt, and Lloyd Miller; nine great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Lloyd Miller; son, Dennis Miller; eight siblings, Zelma Nickel, Edna Wombald, Lawrence Fall, Dr. Charles Raymond Fall, Emerson Fall, Jeanette Ikenberry, Edward Fall, and Florence Fall. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave., Middletown on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, at 11:00 am, with Reverend Edward McNulty officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com