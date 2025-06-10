Miller, Lois Jean



age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by family on June 5, 2025. Lois was born on January 18, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to Earnest Vaughn and Gladys (Parsons) Vaughn. She was a proud graduate of Stivers High School. Lois spent her early years working at Ohio Bell as a telephone operator, a job she cherished. In 1957, she met the love of her life, Robert Lee "Bob" Miller, and they married in 1958. Lois was a devoted mother to three children: Michael, Mitchel, and Marsha. She dedicated the next 15 years to raising her children with love and care. Throughout her life, Lois worked at various jobs, including security at Dayton Airport with Wackenhut, Frigidaire, receptionist and developer at Color Techniques Commercial Photography, and roles at Protective Treatments Inc. and Delco Moraine. Yet, her greatest achievement was raising her children to be kind, responsible, and proud members of society. Lois had a vibrant personality and a heart full of love. She loved cooking for family, meeting people, and engaging in long walks in the park. Her passion was people; she had an extraordinary gift for making everyone feel like family. Known for her warmth, kindness, infectious smile and laugh, Lois touched the lives of many. Her favorite motto was, "You can do anything if you put your mind to it," a reflection of her positive outlook on life. Lois was predeceased by her parents, her step-mother Catherine Vaughn, her half-brother Earnest Vaughn Jr., and her grandson Mitchel "Max" Miller. She is survived by her beloved husband Bob, her children, Michael (Hedvika), Mitchel (Shannon), and Marsha Miller Bowen; grandchildren Jaclyn, Sydney, Klara, Kailee, Taylor, Madison, and Ryan; great-grandchildren Bailey, Ella, Aumni, and Bentley; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A visitation will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH, where a memorial service will begin at 4 pm. Contributions may be made in Lois's memory to Vitas Hospice. Lois's legacy of love, kindness, and joy will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her beautiful spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. Lois's service will be live streamed at the scheduled service time. To share a memory of Lois or leave a special message for her family please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com