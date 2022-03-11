MILLER, JoAnne



Age 75 of Colerain TWP, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Fairfield. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on December 27, 1946, the daughter of Daniel and Esabell (Hutson) Faulkner. On June 8, 1967, in the Northside Methodist Church she married Arthur "Bill"



Miller.



She had worked as a timekeeper for Sofco Erectors for 23 years.



Survivors include her Husband, Bill; a son, Andrew (Joellen) Miller; 2 grandchildren, Mikayla and Sean Miller; a brother, Charles R. Faulkner; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00 pm Monday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital or another charity of choice. Online register book available at



