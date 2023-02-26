MILLER, Jerry L.



Jerry L. Miller, Sr., 80, of Beavercreek, passed away February 20, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 25, 1942, in Miami County, Ohio, the son of Paul E. and Crystal M. (Hall) Miller. Jerry had retired from York Electric, where he had worked for 32 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 82 and had been a volunteer firefighter at Pike Township for 17 years. He had his pilot's license and had enjoyed flying in the past. He enjoyed anything electrical and was known to take his kids' toys apart just so he could put them back together. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 ½ years, Sherry L. (Allen) Miller; four children, Jerry (Teresa) Miller II, Tanya (Steve) Sizemore, Brian (Sherry) Miller, and John (Jennifer) Miller; grandchildren, Lacey, Dylon, Brooke, Logan, Jessica, Austin, Alex, Seria, Matt, Joshua, Brandi, and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Mila, Alina, and Jaxson; brother, Bob Miller; and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was preceded in death by infant sister, Betty Miller; brothers, William and Jim Miller; and his parents. A service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

