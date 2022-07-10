MILLER, Inez

springfield-news-sun logo
83, of Springfield, passed away July 4, 2022, in her home. She was born March 14, 1939, in Wheelwright, Kentucky. Inez liked to swim, loved cats, and enjoyed sharing the story of her favorite dog ever, Black Puppy. Survivors include her daughter, Tina (Timothy) Brown; grandchildren, Dion Stevens, Megan, Tyler, and Levi Salyers; great-granddaughters, Destiny and Desiree; great-great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Raylee, Elaine, Titus, Syaris, River, Keira, Leviathan, and Charla; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Miller; sons, Jesse and Johnny Salyers; father, Zollie Moore; mother, Garnett (Ward) Moore-Collins; and sister, Yvonne Hickey. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at


