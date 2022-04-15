MILLER,



Dorothy Callahan



Age 97, of Centerville, formerly of Oakwood, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 18 at Christ United



Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour



before the service. Burial will be held at New Carlisle Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit



www.routsong.com