springfield-news-sun logo
X

MILLER, Dorothy

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MILLER,

Dorothy Callahan

Age 97, of Centerville, formerly of Oakwood, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 18 at Christ United

Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering. Family will greet friends one hour

before the service. Burial will be held at New Carlisle Cemetery. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
HELLER, Ann
2
MOORE, Mary
3
McKNIGHT, Donna
4
BILLIPS, Carol
5
WHITE, JONATHON
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top