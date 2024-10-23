Miller, Donny



of Centerville, OH, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2024. He was most passionate and dedicated to our Lord God and His word. He never missed a day of reading his bible, committing much to memory. Donny never met a stranger. He loved talking and charming anyone who happened by with his wit and lively sense of humor. He always looked forward to spending time with his family and friends. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and spent hours in the woods among nature. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Doris and Clarence Miller, and his brother, Danny. He is survived by his wife, Debra; son, Bryan Miller; sister, Susan Taylor and her husband, Marty; two grandsons and a great granddaughter; and his niece and nephew. There will be a service in memory of Donny on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 2:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459. Family and friends may visit from 1:00PM until the time of service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



