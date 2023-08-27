Miller, David Kemp



David Kemp Miller, age 61, passed away and went to be with the Lord Jesus on August 24, 2023 after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 11, 1962 to his parents Robert H. Miller and Mary Patricia Miller who predeceased him. He grew up in Kettering, Ohio and also spent a number of years in Naples, Florida. He graduated from Naples Christian Academy and studied at Edison Community College and Sinclair Community College, where he received his degree as a RN.



David worked for many years as a registered nurse, and then later was employed at Ace Hardware and Kettering Community Golf Course. He enjoyed many activities including golf, fishing, boating and bowling to name a few. David was a generous person; always eager to help others, and he had a wonderful sense of humor which was appreciated and enjoyed by all who knew him. He will be truly missed by his family and many friends. The world is a much better place for all of us who knew and loved him.



David is greatly missed by his wife, children and his entire family. He is survived by his wife Carrie Miller of Kettering and three sons Joe Miller (Christina) of Nashville, TN, Matt Miller of Kettering and Jason Miller (Samantha) of Washington Township. He is also survived by his brothers Dan Miller (Lulu) of Chapala, Jalisco in Mexico, Tim Miller (Wally) of Washington Township and Bob Miller (Eve) of Miami Township. David also had three beautiful grandchildren Gaia, Jaden and Maverick.



A memorial service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering on Tuesday August 29, 2023. Family and friends will be welcome for visitation from 4:00-6:00pm with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in David's name to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com